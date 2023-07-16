Still Working: Examining Potential Lance Lynn Trade Destinations

I know what you're thinking. There's no way a team would want to give up anything more than a bucket of balls for a guy with a 6.06 ERA . On the surface that would make sense, but Lance Lynn's name has popped up as a trade candidate in recent days and the idea of the veteran having a new address for the season's final two months may not be as far-fetched as people believe.

Previously, I outlined what I believe to be the most viable landing spots for Lynn's rotation mate, Lucas Giolito. The fact is, there are more than three teams that would make sense for Giolito. I just feel that in the interest of the Chicago White Sox maximizing the return for their top asset, the Dodgers, Orioles, and Reds make the most sense.

There are three teams I believe would be good landing spots for Lynn and a case can be made that these clubs should be in the running for Giolito as well. Regardless, two current members of the Sox starting rotation should have plenty of interest attached to their names between now and the August 1 trade deadline.

San Francisco Giants

Photo: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

As of this writing, the Giants sit in second place in the NL West two games back of the first-place Dodgers, and hold just a half-game lead over third-place Arizona. They are also in a crowded NL Wild Card race that includes the Phillies (1 GB) and Reds (2 GB) lurking just outside the current playoff picture. Needless to say, the Giants are in a battle for their postseason lives.

The Giants have a problem though. Their starting pitchers rank 28th in the league in terms of innings pitched with a mere 433.2 innings. The lack of length from their rotation to this point hasn't diminished the quality of their work, however. They currently sit eighth in rotation ERA (3.94) and sixth in FIP (4.02). If this team is going to save wear and tear on its bullpen and reach October, it is imperative that it gets more volume from the rotation. This is where Lance Lynn could come into play.

Lynn for all his warts this season is tied for 24th in the league with 108.1 innings pitched. A team like the Giants that desperately needs its starters to work deeper into games could be a perfect match for the veteran. Spacious Oracle Park could also help neutralize what has been Lance's biggest flaw this season.

His 1.99 HR/9 rank is a career-worst, by a wide margin. Oracle Park is a spacious, forgiving ballpark for flyball pitchers. Over the last three seasons, according to Statcast Park Effects, Oracle ranks 25th in terms of home run rate (84) and is 19th this season (95). This measure is scaled with 100 being average, so over the last three seasons the Giants' home park has yielded home runs at a 16 percent clip below league average, and 5 percent below the mark this season.

Lance's fastball-dependent, flyball approach would be a really nice fit in the ballpark by the bay. The Giants sport the league's 17th-ranked farm system, hence I don't believe they were a good fit to land Giolito, who would drastically help their cause. The system is very pitching heavy, however, most of the talent in this area is in Double-A and lower. For a player that has had a volatile season such as Lynn, this could be the most logical trading partner.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Photo: Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

The aforementioned Diamondbacks caught the attention of the baseball world in the first half but no longer find themselves in the driver's seat out west. They have now slipped behind the Giants for second place in the NL West and the pivotal second Wild Card that would guarantee home-field advantage in October.

The Diamondbacks are almost the opposite of the Giants with their starting rotation. They have gotten plenty of length from their starters with Zac Gallen looking like the leading candidate for the NL Cy Young Award. The Snakes rank 10th in terms of starters' innings pitched at 496.2 innings. However, their performance after Gallen and Merrill Kelly has been substandard for a team that now has playoff aspirations.

The club boasts the league's 21st-ranked ERA amongst starters (4.58) and 17th-ranked FIP (4.39). Much in the same way the effects of Oracle Park could help a pitcher like Lance Lynn, Chase Field could do the same. Since adding the humidor to Chase Field, the ballpark hasn't been the launching pad it previously was.

Over the last three seasons, according to Park Effects, the Diamondbacks' home field ranks 24th (87) in terms of home run rate, while ranking 23rd (90) here in 2023. The Diamondbacks also sport the second-ranked defense in terms of Outs Above Average, trailing only the Padres. A park that has limited home runs with a young, athletic, high-end defense could be just the thing to make Lynn look like the pitcher of old.

The Dbacks currently possess the third-ranked farm system in all of baseball. This is a very well-balanced system that has a great mix of positional and pitching depth spread out across all levels of the minor leagues. There is more than enough surplus talent in this system to spare mid-tier prospects to acquire a player like Lynn should they not choose to shoot higher this season.

Tampa Bay Rays

Photo: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

I know right now you're saying, "What would the Rays want to do with Lance Lynn?" They have the most effective pitching staff in the league, ranking first in starters' ERA (3.56) and second in FIP (3.65). However, the Rays rank 26th in terms of innings pitched by their rotation with just 444.1 innings. Much of that is by design as the Rays use the Time Through The Order penalty more than perhaps any other team.

However, the Rays now find themselves in a dogfight with the second-place Orioles who are trailing Tampa by just one game at the moment. Could adding a veteran like Lynn help keep this team in first place and provide critical innings to help save a bullpen looking to make a deep October run? The Rays are at least considering it, as USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the club has engaged in trade talks with the White Sox regarding Lynn.

Tropicana Field is yielding home runs at a very high rate this season (113), a whopping 13 percent above league average. Much of that can be attributed to the Rays' propensity to hit the ball out of the ballpark themselves, but over the last three years, the park has surrendered the long ball 5 percent below league average.

The Rays are renowned as being one of the most data-savvy, analytical teams in the league. Could bringing in a veteran like Lynn and making a few tweaks to his pitch mix or some other facet of his game allow him to maximize his remaining juice the way it has helped former Sox castoff, Jake Diekman?

Tampa also sports the league's sixth-ranked farm system, so much like Arizona there is mid-tier capital to spare. I'd personally be very afraid of Rick Hahn and Co. making a deal with Tampa, however. The Rays typically know when it's time to cut bait on a player and the Sox typically guess wrong, as we all know.

Trending Upward

Photo: Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

The three aforementioned teams I think are best suited to make a play for Lance Lynn. While Lynn's season numbers look ghastly, over his last six starts something has clicked. He's pitched to a 4.35 ERA but looking under the hood, he has a 3.73 FIP and 2.98 xFIP. Could a move to a more pitcher-friendly ballpark even further enhance his recent upswing?

Digging deeper, the big fella is missing bats more than ever in his last six outings. He's striking out 13.65 hitters over nine innings, which is even higher than his 11.05 K/9 rate, representing a career-high. Another positive trend is he has issued fewer free passes of late. Since his gem against Seattle on June 18 when he tied a franchise record with 16 punchouts , Lynn is issuing just 2.61 BB/9.

While those numbers certainly are positives, perhaps most importantly Lance has pitched into the sixth inning in six consecutive starts. The dog days of August will be upon us soon, and the three contenders I outlined above could certainly find use for a pitcher that is working deeper into games and missing bats with great regularity.

I wouldn't expect a tremendous return for Lynn given that he is owed the prorated portion of $18.5 million for the remainder of the season and comes with a 2024 club option at $18 million with a $1 million buyout. However, there is definite utility to be found in a veteran with postseason experience the likes of Lance Lynn.

Should he get dealt in the coming days, it will create another hole in the rotation for the White Sox over the season's remaining two months. However, with the season already lost the team is in a position where it should look to move anything that could potentially bring back usefulness in 2024 and beyond.

