HGTV Star Ty Pennington Intubated After 'Barely' Breathing in Medical Drama

Ty Pennington recently had a massive health scare.

On Friday, July 14, the Trading Spaces star shared an Instagram post explaining his recent health issues, along with some photos of himself in the hospital. The series of images included a snap of Pennington in a blue medical gown , one that showed a him in bed with a tube down his throat and an image of himself in some slippers as he holds up a finger gun to the camera.

"From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting! I'm okay now, still recovering," the HGTV personality began, referencing his attendance at the Barbie movie premiere on July 9.

"To shed some light on why I was MIA … Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie, Monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckenridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe 😰Turns out, that sore throat I've had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway," the 58-year-old explained of his eventful few days.

"Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver . Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU 🙌🏼 Thank you so much to all the amazing staff at St. Anthony's in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such great care of me 🙏🏼🙏🏼," he continued.

"A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something 😳😅 #justhappytobehere Also, even through heavy sedatives it's good to see I was still in the right frame of mind…" the home improvement guru concluded.

In response, fans expressed their sympathy for the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum.

"Dude! What a scare. I am so glad you are on the mend! Feel better fast!! 💗," one person wrote, while another joked, "Here's to a Speedo recovery ! And no, that wasn't a typo 😂💪🏼💯."

Others referenced Pennington's TV persona, who is known for expressing his feelings, saying, " Get better soon !! We need someone to yell at us about home improvements! ❤️❤️" and "Maybe he should calm down and stop yelling. It's not necessary to always be yelling."