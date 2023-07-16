Open in App
Horseheads All-Stars fall to M-E, will face must win game

By Nick Ketter,

7 days ago

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads 10-12 All-Stars fell to Maine-Endwell on Sunday, setting up a must win scenario.

Horseheads fell to top seeded Maine-Endwell 7-1 in round 2 action of the Section 1E Tournament. The District 6 Champions did not see much at the plate from their bats, but managed to score a run in the 4th inning. Brayden Hourihan delivered 2 hits and a run in 3 at bats for Horseheads, while Ian Ferraro notched the lone RBI on a base hit. Jacob Benson and Torin Duart found their way to the base paths, each collecting a hit for the blue and white. Despite the effort, Maine-Endwell overpowered Horseheads at the plate with 14 hits.

Horseheads will now face Liverpool Little League on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Downer Street Field in Baldwinsville. A win for Horseheads will send them into a rematch with Maine-Endwell on Tuesday, serving as a chance to force a decisive 2nd game. If Horseheads can beat Liverpool, then M-E, they would get a 2nd game with Maine-Endwell on Wednesday for the tournament crown.

Stick with 18 Sports on air and online for more on the Horseheads 10-12 All-Stars, as they pursue Little League Baseball immortality.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

