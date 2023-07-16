Bridgerton Star Calls Her Barbie Movie Audition "Fate"

The Barbie movie opens in theaters later this week and while for the film, for many will tap into feelings of nostalgia about the iconic doll and her place in their childhoods, for one of the film's stars, just her audition alone felt like "fate". Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan , who plays Diplomat Barbie in the Greta Gerwig -directed film, recently took to Instagram to explain that auditioning for Barbie felt like fate due to a random dress choice she'd brought with her -- but that there was a moment when she worried schedules wouldn't let her fate become reality.

"I auditioned for Barbie back in January 22 when I was on holiday with friends, I'd packed one random hot pink dress I hadn't worn at all and when I had to make my audition tape I thought -- this is fate, I have a dress in Barbie Pink," Coughlan wrote. "I have been obsessed since Frances Ha, that movie (and all her movies since) have made such a huge impact on me and the prospect of working with her was something I couldn't even have imagined. When I found out she wanted to have me be part of @barbiemovie, and then that I probably wouldn't be able to make it work because of my schedule I was firstly elated and quickly heartbroken. So, when I was asked if I wanted to pop into Barbieland even briefly my answer was an immediate and very emphatic yes."

Not Everyone in Barbie Wanted to Play a Barbie

While Coughlan was excited to play a Barbie, not everyone wanted to ring a doll to life. America Ferrera who plays the human Gloria in the film, told ComicBook.com 's Jamie Jirak that she was thankful she got to play the role that she did -- and she still got to wear Barbie outfits.

"Gloria was the part that I would have picked," Ferrera said. "And I'm glad that's the part Greta wanted me for. And I did get to wear fun Barbie outfits, without spoiling it. So, yeah."

Issa Rae is Excited to See Kids Dress Up as Her Barbie

For another Barbie star, Issa Rae , she's excited to see kids dressing up as her character -- as well as her Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse character, Jessica Drew -- for Halloween this fall.

"I haven't, but I'm thinking about it now," Rae told ComicBook.com. "I love it and I'm going to gently coax my nephews and nieces to follow suit."

In Barbie , to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie , which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon , Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt , Issa Rae , Rhea Perlman , and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey , Hari Nef , Alexandra Shipp , Kingsley Ben-Adir , Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa , Scott Evans , Jamie Demetriou , Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya , Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren . Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach , based on Barbie by Mattel .

Barbie opens in theaters July 21st.