Open in App
KRQE News 13

Man kills ex-girlfriend’s friend in Albuquerque, criminal complaint says

By Laila Freeman,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNnmc_0nSJ5lSG00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have charged a man with a Sunday morning murder. It happened at an apartment complex near Coors and Paseo.

According to a criminal complaint, Chase Cuffie was hiding in a patio storage room at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when she and two of her friends went outside to her patio.

3 bystanders hospitalized after suspected racing crash on Central, police say

Cuffie is accused of coming out of that storage closet, threatening the group, and then shooting one of her friends when he ran.

Cuffie’s ex-girlfriend said he had been stalking her, and a protection order had recently expired.

Cuffie has been charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Police are still searching for Cuffie. He is considered armed and dangerous. Call the police if you have information about his whereabouts or see him.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albuquerque, NM newsLocal Albuquerque, NM
Suspect Killed After Shooting Officer in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Possible Justification in Recent Albuquerque Road Rage Shooting Incident
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque murder suspect accused of attempting cover-up to stay in jail
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Albuquerque family’s van set on fire in driveway
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to 2019 bike robbery turned murder
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Judge orders additional hold for Albuquerque man charged with four murders
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
APD names suspect who wounded officer in police shooting
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Two Albuquerque men accused of shoplifting will be held until trial
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Local officials investigate deadly shooting near Central, Louisiana
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Albuquerque teen accused of drunk-driving crash on Central to be held until trial
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Memorial service in Albuquerque set for woman killed in caretaker abuse case
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque SWAT Activation Incident: Officer Wounded, Suspect Dead
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
1 in critical condition after Albuquerque shooting
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Police shooting, Jury deliberates, Rain chances, Suspects held, Child care
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque Police Encounter Ends Tragically: Suspect and Two Bystanders Shot
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
New video released in 2 deadly shootings involving Albuquerque police
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Suspect dead, Albuquerque police officer injured in shooting in northeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Road-rage Incident Sparks Shooting at Albuquerque Mobile Home Park
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Fatal Police Shooting at Albuquerque Market: New Details Revealed
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Father sentenced for one-year-old daughter’s death
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
One Person Critically Injured in Southeast Albuquerque Shooting
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Fire at dentist’s office prompts AFR response
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Man linked to ABQ robbery by wallet takes plea deal
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Albuquerque woman pleads guilty to 34 counts of burglary
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Albuquerque Shooting Leaves Two Hospitalized, Suspect Detained
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Police Department Week in Review
Belen, NM2 days ago
Video: State Police search for shooter at Red River motorcycle rally
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Arson suspected in Bernalillo home fire
Bernalillo, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy