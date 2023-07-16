Open in App
Pa Lions Beacon Lodge Camp celebrates 75th anniversary

By Tristan Klinefelter,

7 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY. Pa. (WTAJ) For 75 years, the Pa Lions Beacon Lodge Camp has been filling the unique role of giving a summer camp experience for people with special needs.

Opened in 1948, Carl Shoemaker of Lewistown fulfilled a dream of creating a summer camp for the blind. Once known as “The Blind Camp”, Beacon Lodge now serves people with a variety of special needs. The camp now has over 500 acres and various activities and buildings of operation.

On Sunday, July 16, the camp held a 75th-anniversary celebration where they invited members and campers.

“Funding that the Lions of Pennsylvania provide keeps everything going here,” Executive Director Jonathan Carver said.” “Today is just our chance to say thank you to them for all of 75 years worth of their hard work to make sure we’re able to do this for the population we serve.”

The camp offers a wide variety of activities including ziplining, arts and crafts, a climbing tower, and more.

“We are always looking for new ways to adapt activities, we’re always looking to improve the facility. As time goes on, there are new adaptations and new equipment and we always try to stay on top of that and make sure that Beacon Lodge is as accessible as we can make it,” Carver said.

The Beacon Lodge also offers Project New Hope, a program for disabled veterans and their families. The program was designed to help veterans in the healing and understanding process. Project New Hope is for all veterans no matter which era they served. There is no charge to attend.

One member of Project New Hope is Richard Olson. Olson is the Commander of VFW Post 477 in Carlisle. Five years ago he attended a camp and immediately knew he had to be a member.

“I got to be a lion, so I joined the Lions strictly so that I could be involved with Beacon Lodge and specifically with Project New Hope,” Olson said.

Project New Hope holds two veteran retreats a year. Olson says many of the veterans get to tell stories during the time and many of them don’t realize that many are going through the same pain.

“This is a place where if you allow it to happen, magic will happen. It comes from the love you show your constituents, the blind children, the blind adults, and then the veterans,” Olson said.

