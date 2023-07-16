Ariana Grande Attends Wimbledon Without Wedding Ring

mega

Trouble seems to be brewing in paradise for pop superstar Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez , as the Someone Like U singer was spotted without her wedding ring at Wimbledon over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This has further fueled rumors that their marriage may be on the rocks .

The singer was spotted sitting between Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey and Tick Tick Boom actor Andrew Garfield during Sunday's highly anticipated men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz . However, all eyes were on her ring finger, which was noticeably empty.

This isn't the first time Ariana has been seen without her wedding ring, but the fact that it happened at a high-profile event like Wimbledon has raised eyebrows.

Ariana appeared to be enjoying the match, however, her husband Dalton was nowhere to be seen.

While it's not unusual for him to stay out of the spotlight, Ariana's decision to consistently ditch her ring has caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Speculation about the state of their relationship has been circulating for months, with many fans on Twitter and Instagram pointing to Ariana's bare ring finger in her own posts as evidence. However, the singer has previously dismissed these rumors as baseless.

Nevertheless, sources with direct knowledge have revealed that Ariana and Dalton have been experiencing strained marital issues , including a rough patch a few months ago.

Adding to the speculation, Dalton recently deleted his Instagram account, causing even more concern among Ariana's devoted fans. Despite this, Ariana has made attempts to convey that all is well.

On their second wedding anniversary in May, she shared a heartfelt photo of the couple kissing at their wedding, accompanied by the caption "2" and "3.5 together," expressing her love for Dalton.

Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in a private at-home ceremony in Montecito last year. Although he is not as well-known as his superstar wife, Dalton is a high-end real estate agent.

Ariana has been busy working on her new movie, Wicked , in the UK alongside Cynthia Erivo , and sources close to the actress told RadarOnline , "The movie has completely taken over her life."

"Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," the well-placed source revealed. "While Dalton is used to her career being a priority , his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back."

