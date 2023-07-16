Open in App
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Becomes First Woman to Have Four Albums on Billboard’s Top 10 at Once

By Christy Piña,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5VYj_0nSJ5MaD00


Taylor Swift has broken yet another record with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) .

Paul Rudd Plays a Bumbling Mailman in a Fan's Music Video After Meeting Them During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stop


The superstar is the first living artist in nearly 60 years to have at least four albums at the same time in the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart. Midnights, Lover and Folklore join Swift’s newest album on the chart, where it sits at No. 1.


The only other living artist to do so was Herb Alpert in 1966 with his albums Going Places , Whipped Cream & Other Delights , South of the Border and The Lonely Bull , according to Billboard . Following Prince’s death in 2016, the star had five albums in the top 10 — The Very Best of Prince , Purple Rain , The Hits/The B-Sides , Ultimate and 1999 .

Dr. Dre on Why He "Bowed Out" of Working With Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder


Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) marked Swift’s 12th No. 1 album on Billboard’s chart and her third rerecorded and rereleased album, which includes hits like “Mine,” “Dear John,” “Back to December” and “Ours.”


The Grammy-winning artist took to social media to celebrate the album’s release July 7, writing, “It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.”


She continued, “I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks ! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall.”

Dolly Parton Says She Has No Plans to Retire: "I'll Just Hopefully Drop Dead in the Middle of a Song Onstage"

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cari Ross, Gersh Communications Chief, Dies at 59
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Streaming Giants Have a Local TV News Problem
Washington, DC2 days ago
‘Talk to Me’ Comic-Con Panel Becomes a Laughfest Thanks to Hyperactive Horror Filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Woman Kidnapped, Objects Ejected Through Window Onto Popular Pool Area At Caesars Palace.
Las Vegas, NV9 days ago
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy