Busquets inks contract with Inter Miami hours before “Unveil” ceremony with Leo Messi

By Michelle Kaufman,

7 days ago

Sergio Busquets, the former FC Barcelona legend, is officially reuniting with Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami announced Sunday afternoon that it signed Busquets to a contract running through the 2025 Major League Soccer season. He had agreed to terms a few weeks ago, but the contract was finalized this weekend. He was flying to South Florida from Spain, and expected to be alongside Messi at “The Unveil” presentation ceremony at DRV PNK Stadium Sunday night.

The one-time World Cup champion, nine-time LaLiga winner and former FC Barcelona captain is considered to be one of the greatest midfielders of all time. He will occupy a Designated Player slot. He is expected to make his debut July 21 against Mexican team Cruz Azul in the opener of the Leagues Cup tournament.

“I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami” said Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas. “Since day one we have set out to bring the world’s best players to Inter Miami. Sergio’s repertoire speaks for itself.”

Busquets, 35, has long been an MLS fan and said last year he was interested in some day joining the league, and Inter Miami in particular.

“This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami,” said Busquets. “I was impressed by the Club when I came with Barcelona (for a friendly) last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the Club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious Club strives for.”

Sporting director Chris Henderson added: “We’re very happy to bring somebody of Sergio’s pedigree to Inter Miami. He is one of the smartest players to ever play the sport; he reads the game at an unprecedented level and impacts every facet of play. Sergio is a winner, a leader and a world-class talent, and we’re excited to see him represent our franchise.”

Busquets helped lead Spain to the 2010 World Cup and 2012 UEFA Euro titles. He started every match of the team’s World Cup title run and played every minute of its 2012 UEFA Euro winning campaign. In total, he made 143 appearances for Spain, the third most of any player in the country’s history.

At the club level, he has won LaLiga nine times, most recently winning the 2022-23 campaign, FIFA Club World Cup three times, UEFA Champions League three times and Copa del Rey seven times.

Prior to joining Inter Miami, Busquets spent his entire professional career at FC Barcelona, coming through the renowned academy La Masia and eventually wearing the captain’s armband. The Sabadell, Spain native made 721 appearances for Barcelona over 15 seasons, the third most of any player in the club’s history. The holding midfielder scored 19 goals and registered 40 assists.

Busquets will be familiar with new Inter Miami coach Tata Martino, for whom he and Messi played during the 2013-14 FC Barcelona season.

