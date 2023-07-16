Open in App
weather.gov

Small Craft Advisory issued for Waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm by NWS

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Thunderstorms To Target San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Mountains On Sunday
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR6 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA15 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marine Weather Statement issued for Waters from Altamaha Sound GA to Fernandina Beach FL from 20 to 60 NM by NWS
Fernandina Beach, FL3 hours ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK7 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA11 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
Man, 79, Died from Asphyxiation During Beating at Somersworth Walmart: Autopsy
Somersworth, NH7 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY14 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ12 days ago
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy