Alligator causes crash in Refugio

REFUGIO, Texas - A truck struck an alligator then rolled over on Highway 35 near FM 774.

Refugio County Sheriff's deputies responded to the trucks. Two adults and 3 children occupied the truck. Each of the them were transported to area hospitals.

The conditions of all five are unknown at this time.

