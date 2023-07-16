Open in App
Alligator causes crash in Refugio

By A'Darius McCormick - 25 News Now,

7 days ago

REFUGIO, Texas - A truck struck an alligator then rolled over on Highway 35 near FM 774.

Refugio County Sheriff's deputies responded to the trucks. Two adults and 3 children occupied the truck. Each of the them were transported to area hospitals.

The conditions of all five are unknown at this time.

