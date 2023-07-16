Three stabbings in Detroit leave multiple people injured; Two incidents on west side may be connected

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating multiple stabbings on Sunday that left multiple people injured.

A stabbing on the east side around 10 a.m. left a man in critical condition, while authorities are working to determine whether two incidents on the west side Sunday afternoon were connected.

Authorities were first called to the area of Gratiot and Harper Sunday morning on the east side after getting reports that a man in his 60s had been stabbed multiple times.

Officials say the man was stabbed in the back and face by an unknown suspect who then stole multiple items from the victim and took off running. Authorities did not say what was taken.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A possible motive in the case is not known and authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

Later in the day authorities were called to two locations on the west side near Warren Avenue. At one location a man was suffering from a laceration to the head. He was taken to the hospital. His condition was not known.

At the other location a man had a puncture wound to the hand. He was also taken to the hospital. His condition was not known.

Detroit police officials tell WWJ the incidents are being treated as separate, but may related.

No suspect information was given in the west side stabbings.

Anyone who knows something about the stabbing on the east side is asked to call the DPD’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700. Anyone who knows something about the other incidents should call the 6th Precinct at 313-596-5600.