Families for Justice reunion brings together local activist groups

MADISON, Wis. -- Families for Justice gathered Sunday afternoon for a reunion of activist organizations.

Organizations that work against racial, gender and systemic inequality gathered at Brittingham Park, where everyone was invited to join in conversations about activism and connect with others who want to make a change in the community.

"We want our kids a part of that work, we really do think it takes all of us," Sol Kelley-Jones said. "It takes all of us to undo the ways white supremacy has been built into every institution."

Attendees gathered under the three overarching words: community, change, and capacity.

"So really thinking about how we build in community, how we nurture capacity... We really think about building power, redistributing power, working together in those ways. And change! What are the changes we are wanting to see?" Kelley-Jones said.

Attendees discussed topics including school safety, anti-racist education and reproductive rights.

