Leaker Claims StarCraft 3 May Be In Development

After a judge ruled in favor of Microsoft in its fight against the FTC to get the Activision Blizzard acquisition deal over the line, news and rumors have been swirling all over the place. Likely the most important confirmation is that Microsoft has reached an agreement with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for the foreseeable future. However, a recent leak might be even more interesting than that, at least if you're a fan of old-school RTS games. Supposedly, Blizzard has something related to StarCraft currently in the works.

The leak comes courtesy of Jez Corden from WindowsCentral. Now, any leak needs to be taken with a grain of salt, but this one requires about as much salt as you can muster. This is because the leak happened during a Twitter AMA that Corden started after drinking a bit too much alcohol. In fact, the tweets have since been deleted, meaning the only place you'll find them is on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit where u/SharkyIzrod collected a transcript of what Corden said.

Basically, someone asked Corden if Xbox would have any interest in bringing back the StarCraft franchise, and he responded that Microsoft "won't need to revive [StarCraft]." Someone then asked if Corden meant StarCraft 3 and he responded with a simple "Yep." His response was the same when asked if he knew anything about the potential game, but didn't mention anything further. Obviously, there is very little substance here to go on, but Corden does have a decent track record. That said, Corden did later try to walk back his claims as you can see above, though he did say that "the franchise isn't dead."

If this leak turns out to be true, it'll be the first time we hear from the series since StarCraft 2 launched the Nova Covert Ops in 2016. Of course, fans waited 11 years between StarCraft: Brood War and StarCraft 2 , so we probably still have a handful of years before anything would ever come out. Plus, Blizzard hasn't had much luck with RTS games in recent memory, fumbling the release of WarCraft 3: Reforged . We might see StarCraft 3 take the franchise in a different direction, but it's impossible to know until Blizzard makes an official announcement.