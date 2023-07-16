Mr. Stone Discusses His Future As An In-Ring Competitor

Image Credit: WWE

Mr. Stone offers an update on his future as an in-ring competitor and says he’d do it every once in a while, but he’s focused on managing.

Stone, formerly known as Robbie E, has occasionally competed throughout his time with WWE. He last wrestled at an NXT live event in February 2023. Otherwise, he focuses on his role as a manager; he currently works alongside Von Wagner on NXT .

Speaking with Nick Hausman for Haus of Wrestling , Stone was asked about his future as an in-ring competitor.

“If I gotta lace up my … now it wouldn’t even be wrestling boots, maybe wrestling shoes? Or like dress shoes turned into wrestling boots? Whatever it would be that I would have to lace up, if I had to lace them up one time a year, maybe this body could still, kind of, hold up to that,” he said. “I’m more focused on getting guys to the world title picture and pushing them to the moon as opposed to pushing myself.

“If I gotta do it once in a while, I will. It would be cool, you know, I have six-year-old twins. I think they would get a kick out of watching me just get destroyed and beat up and thrown around the ring.”

Haus of Wrestling’s full interview with Stone will be released on Tuesday, July 18.

