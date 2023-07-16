New York Knicks Decided Against Trading For Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks have been featured in a lot of trade rumors this offseason, with the team being linked to a number of stars. However, the team has largely been in the trade market thus far, and it looks as though they'll be running back a squad that has mostly remained the same.

Recently, Knicks insider Ian Begley revealed that the team decided against trading for Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. There were notably frequent reports that suggested Karl-Anthony Towns could end up on the Knicks at some point in the future .

“There were talks between the Timberwolves and other teams before the draft and Towns’ name came up,” Begley said on The Lowe Post podcast. “I don’t know how aggressive the Timberwolves were with Towns, if at all, but the Knicks could have gone there as well, and they clearly have decided not to go there at this point.” (9:00)

There is no doubt that Karl-Anthony Towns would increase the New York Knicks' talent level, as he is an established star in the league. Still, the team is likely waiting for a splashier target to cash in their trade chips.

This past season, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 20.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 4.8 APG while shooting 36.6% from the 3PT range. It is fair to also say that he is one of the only true stretch centers in the NBA right now, and we'll see how he does next year.

The Knicks Also Rejected A Trade For Paul George

Even though the New York Knicks clearly had the opportunities to land stars this off-season, they didn't take them. In fact, they also rejected a trade for Paul George because it "was too expensive" .

“They had a chance to get Paul George. They said it was too expensive, they don't want to do it. They've already backed outta that. They talked to the Clippers, the Clippers gave what it would cost, then Paul George said, 'But I want an extension.’ And they said 'We're not doing that.’ And they walked away. So Paul George…as far as now goes, it's off the table."

The Knicks are already a solid playoff team, and they need to wait for a significant needle-mover that can make them true contenders. They clearly didn't think Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns were right for the team, and we'll see which star joins the Knicks next.

