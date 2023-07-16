Open in App
WKBN

Rangers score four runs in the eighth inning to beat Guardians and complete a series sweep

By Associated Press,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ywz1H_0nSJ0eNo00

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung’s two-run single capped a four-run eighth inning as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers rallied past the Cleveland Guardians 6-5 on Sunday, completing a three-game series sweep.

All four runs in the inning came off Trevor Stephan (4-4), who walked Marcus Semien and Corey Seager with one out before giving up an RBI single to Nathaniel Lowe, an RBI double to Adolis Garcia and a single to Jung’.

Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 16th save in 18 opportunities after Cody Bradford (2-1) pitched three innings.

The Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since June 17-19, and swept a three-game series for the first time since June 2-4 against Seattle.

The Guardians have lost four straight, their longest losing streak of the season.

Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Semien hit homers to open each half of the first inning, only the second time that has happened this season. It previously happened on June 26 at Seattle, by the Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas and the Mariners’ J.P. Crawford.

Kwan had four hits and three RBI. David Fry, who graduated from nearby Grapevine High, hit a two-run homer in the eighth to give the Guardians a 5-2 lead.

Lowe also singled home Semien in the third inning.

FOR STARTERS

Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked one, and was nearly struck in the head by a liner from Seager in the fifth inning. The ball grazed the top of Bibee’s glove as he attempted to field.

Texas’ Martín Pérez pitched five innings and gave up three runs, all in the first two innings. It was an improvement over his previous outing – eight run allowed in 1 1/3 innings against Houston on July 3.

REMEMBER WHEN

The last Cleveland game featuring homers to start each half of the first inning was played on Sept. 14, 2015, at Kansas City. They were hit by Jason Kipnis and the Royals’ Alex Gordon.

For Texas, it previously happened on Aug. 1, 2001, at Yankee Stadium with the Rangers’ Michael Young and Chuck Knoblauch for New York.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Cleveland plans a bullpen game for Monday’s series opener at Pittsburgh against RHP Quinn Priester, who will make his major league debut.

Rangers: A three-game series between AL division leaders in Arlington will begin Monday when Texas RHP Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.84 ERA) faces Tampa Bay RHP Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.53).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Rookie Tanner Bibee strikes out 8 in a combined 2-hitter as the Guardians blank the Phillies 1-0
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohtani allows 4 homers, Angels still top Pirates 8-5
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Inmate at local prison hit in head with rock by inmate
Leavittsburg, OH2 days ago
Suspect fires gun while hanging out of car: Reports
Warren, OH2 days ago
3 suitcases with human remains found in Florida waterway: Police
Delray Beach, FL9 hours ago
Man with strangulation charge appears in court
Boardman, OH3 days ago
Columbus Zoo makes ‘surprise’ discovery after unexpected gorilla birth
Columbus, OH2 days ago
No lucky numbers yet! Jackpot swells to over $22K in local bingo game
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Donald Trump to rally in Erie July 29
Erie, PA2 days ago
Family’s TikTok video of ‘unsanitary’ conditions at Myrtle Beach hotel goes viral
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting
Struthers, OH2 days ago
Overnight OVI checkpoint running in Austintown
Austintown, OH1 day ago
Victim identified in early morning fatal shooting
Sharon, PA14 hours ago
Woman says she was fired after trying to stop shoplifters
Rincon, GA5 hours ago
Ohio woman dies after Thursday’s severe weather
Ohio City, OH1 day ago
Deck collapse at country club injures 30 as people land atop each other
Billings, MT2 hours ago
Security guard killed, suspect dead in Portland shooting
Portland, OR8 hours ago
Kia stolen from Columbus allegedly used to steal another Kia in Pickerington
Pickerington, OH2 days ago
Local marijuana cultivators speak out on legalization
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Judge delivers another blow to Chill Can
Youngstown, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy