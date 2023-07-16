Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Canadian firefighter dies battling wildfire in Northwest Territories

By Associated Press,

7 days ago

A firefighter died while battling a wildfire near his home community in Canada's Northwest Territories, authorities said Sunday.

The territorial government issued a statement saying the firefighter from Fort Liard died from an injury sustained while battling a nearby blaze Saturday afternoon.

Wildfires raging across Canada have broken records for total area burned and have been affecting air quality in the U.S. and Canada.

Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said the firefighter was involved in combatting a blaze that started July 7 in the Fort Liard District and is currently about 26 kilometers (16 miles) southeast of the town.

She said no other information about the firefighter would be provided until family members had been notified.

The death came two days after firefighter Devyn Gale was killed by a falling tree near Revelstoke, British Columbia. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the 19-year-old woman’s team had lost contact with her before the accident and she was found after a search.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two suspects charged in connection to Douglas shooting shortly after being released from jail on other felony charges
Douglas, GA19 days ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA2 days ago
Female Shoplifters Beat Worker on Lower East Side
Manhattan, NY6 days ago
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR6 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY14 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
Major DEA drug bust in Lexington leads to indictment of four; cocaine and cash seized
Lexington, KY2 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA9 days ago
First Lady Jill Biden arrives on island
Nantucket, MA23 hours ago
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV14 days ago
Man found asleep with AK-47 pistol, 2 kilos of meth in car at major Lexington intersection pleads guilty
Lexington, KY18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy