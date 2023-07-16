Lionel Messi ‘won’t find it easy’ to make MLS transition with Inter Miami: Wayne Rooney

“Everything is set for him,” Rooney said. “He’s got all his mates over! [Sergio] Busquets and Jordi Alba have signed for Inter Miami and maybe [Andres] Iniesta will join them. Luis Suarez too. Messi has a coach [Inter Miami manager Tata Martino] he likes and trusts. It’s huge, especially with what’s going on in Saudi, for the MLS to attract Messi.
“He won’t find it easy here. It sounds mad, but players who come in find it’s a tough league. The traveling, the different conditions in different cities, and there’s a lot of energy and intensity on the pitch.”
Rooney is quite familiar with the transition that Messi is about to go through, having made the move to MLS in 2018 to play for DC United.
Inter Miami has seen skyrocketing demand for tickets and their social media following has exploded.
And that buzz has gone beyond just the team, according to Tim Petrillo, CEO of The Restaurant People.
The South Florida businessman told the Daily Mail that he had never seen anything like what has gone on since Messi announced he’d be coming to the area.
“We started seeing impacts when he came to visit Fort Lauderdale after the World Cup, way before it was even announced, on vacation, and there was a buzz that he was even in town,” Petrillo said.
“I’ve been through LeBron coming to South Florida, Shaq [O’Neal] coming, all these iconic athletes, which were great but there is nowhere near the impact of an international, global superstar like Messi. There’s a buzz that I have never seen in South Florida around a superstar like this.”
Messi heads to Inter Miami after two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.
His first game with his new club will be on July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium.
