Park City wildflowers in full bloom

PARK CITY, Utah — The wildflower bloom happening right now in Park City, Utah is absolutely gorgeous.
Nearly every trail in Park City is lined with vibrant blooming flowers both native and invasive . Yet another side effect of the record breaking snow year and wetter, cooler than average spring is this summers wildflower bloom.
A few tips for those interested in getting out to view the wildflower bloom.
- Stay on marked paths and trails.
- Think creatively about your photos and be cautious about what you share on social media for locations.
- If you can, time your visit to off-peak hours.
- Never, ever pick the flowers.
Alltrails offers a curated list of trails recommended for viewing wildflowers in Park City available here .
How good are you at identifying wildflowers?
Use the comments below to share your answers about what wildflowers are visible in each photo. *each image shared below was taken from the trail.
Share your photos with tips@townlift.com for a chance to be featured in TownLift Snapped.
Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter
Comments / 0