Open in App
TownLift

Park City wildflowers in full bloom

By TownLift // TownLift,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDxYI_0nSIvzBA00

PARK CITY, Utah — The wildflower bloom happening right now in Park City, Utah is absolutely gorgeous.

Nearly every trail in Park City is lined with vibrant blooming flowers both native and invasive . Yet another side effect of the record breaking snow year and wetter, cooler than average spring is this summers wildflower bloom.

A few tips for those interested in getting out to view the wildflower bloom.

  1. Stay on marked paths and trails.
  2. Think creatively about your photos and be cautious about what you share on social media for locations.
  3. If you can, time your visit to off-peak hours.
  4. Never, ever pick the flowers.

Alltrails offers a curated list of trails recommended for viewing wildflowers in Park City available here .

How good are you at identifying wildflowers?

Use the comments below to share your answers about what wildflowers are visible in each photo. *each image shared below was taken from the trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hK1I_0nSIvzBA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7IcY_0nSIvzBA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzLxT_0nSIvzBA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inHU1_0nSIvzBA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1mGS_0nSIvzBA00

Share your photos with tips@townlift.com for a chance to be featured in TownLift Snapped.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
California’s Oldest and Most Notorious Prison to be Transformed into a 20M+ Rehabilitation Center
San Quentin, CA17 days ago
Surviving driver charged in deadly I-95 crash in Stafford, the deceased identified
Stafford, VA16 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA10 days ago
Two-time escapee remains at large five months after fleeing from funeral in Douglas
Douglas, GA6 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy