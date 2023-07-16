Charlotte's SW19 debut leaves them all in the shade!

Princess Charlotte stole the show in a pair of pink sunglasses at her first ever appearance at Wimbledon yesterday – but her younger brother Louis was 'very upset' to be left at home.

She was seen enjoying the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic , marvelling at winning shots and grimacing at misses, beside her eldest brother George.

But Louis, the youngest member of the family, was unhappy that he couldn't join them despite practising being a ballboy this year.

Arriving at SW19 with her husband and two children, the Princess of Wales told Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club's young people programme: 'It's Charlotte's first time, George came last year. They've been eagerly watching.

'Charlotte, you've been getting to grips with the scoring. Louis was very upset he wasn't coming today.' After their conversation, 16-year-old ballboy Joel revealed that Louis 'tries to practise the standing and staying serious like us'.

He added: 'He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players.'

But while Louis, five, had to watch from home, George and Charlotte lapped up every minute on Centre Court.

The crowd applauded the youngsters as they arrived to sit between their parents in the Royal Box.

At one point George, nine, was seen putting his head in his hands following a near miss point. Dressed in a blue suit and tie, the heir to the throne frequently leant over to discuss parts of the match with his father beside him.

Charlotte, eight, dressed in a blue dress, was also animated – at one point biting her bottom lip in frustration at a miss and sinking into her chair, seemingly unable to bear parts of it.

The pair could be seen cheering with their fists in the air as Alcaraz, 20, claimed a 3-2 victory in a match that had seemed impossible.

Earlier in the day, Princess Charlotte beamed as she marvelled at a well-fought point. Meanwhile Prince George looked both elated and gutted as he watched the action on Centre Court.

At one point George, nine, was seen putting his head in his hands following a near miss point

The Royals speak with King Felipe VI of Spain during Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final

Princess Charlotte was sporting funky pink shades worth £28 from children's sunglasses brand Leosun as she watched the nail- biting game.

Her mother dazzled beside her in a £750 emerald dress from designer Roland Mouret on her third appearance at Wimbledon this year.

Earlier she had looked on as Charlotte met police dog Stella and was seen petting the springer spaniel, who will retire when she turns nine next year.

The princess also chatted to Mu'awwiz Anwar, eight, who performed the coin toss on Centre Court.

Charlotte and her brother were presented with a gift bag that included tennis activity book Blade And Bounce by Ms Ottaway.

George attended SW19 for the first time last year. His father, William, attended with Princess Diana for the first time when he was nine.

Princess Charlotte pointed something out to her mother, the Princess of Wales, as George also looked in the direction

Prince George looked downcast and Princess Charlotte put her hands to her face as the match continued

Princess Charlotte looked cool in shades as she marvelled over the events on the court in a nail-biting final