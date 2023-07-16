5 hospitalized after SUV rolled multiple times on H-1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials from the City and County of Honolulu had announced a road closure on Sunday, July 16.

The closure was impacting the H-1 Freeway westbound when the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the 911 call at around 11 a.m.

Officials said that an overturned vehicle had closed all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway prior to the Makakilo offramp in west Oʻahu.

EMS said that the vehicle was a sports utility vehicle and that it had rolled over multiple times on the freeway.

The SUV contained five passengers who experienced varying degrees of injuries.

While EMS personnel were helping the five patients, officials were asking motorists to use caution and observe patience while the situation was being resolved. It was encouraged to avoid the area of the incident al together.

They had asked drivers to seek alternate routes, if possible, to allow emergency personnel to deal with the situation.

According to EMS, the passengers in the SUV were a 53-year-old female, a 41-year-old male, an 11-year-old female, a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old female.

The 53-year-old female and the 41-year-old male were in serious condition after the SUV rolled and were transported to a local trauma hospital for further treatment.

EMS said that for unknown reasons, the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle which led it rolled multiple times down the freeway.

The other three passengers — the 11-year-old female, 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old female — were in stable condition and were also transported to a local area hospital.