Open in App
KHON2

5 hospitalized after SUV rolled multiple times on H-1

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9zzm_0nSIoUBw00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials from the City and County of Honolulu had announced a road closure on Sunday, July 16.

The closure was impacting the H-1 Freeway westbound when the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the 911 call at around 11 a.m.

Officials said that an overturned vehicle had closed all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway prior to the Makakilo offramp in west Oʻahu.

EMS said that the vehicle was a sports utility vehicle and that it had rolled over multiple times on the freeway.

The SUV contained five passengers who experienced varying degrees of injuries.

While EMS personnel were helping the five patients, officials were asking motorists to use caution and observe patience while the situation was being resolved. It was encouraged to avoid the area of the incident al together.

They had asked drivers to seek alternate routes, if possible, to allow emergency personnel to deal with the situation.

According to EMS, the passengers in the SUV were a 53-year-old female, a 41-year-old male, an 11-year-old female, a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old female.

The 53-year-old female and the 41-year-old male were in serious condition after the SUV rolled and were transported to a local trauma hospital for further treatment.

EMS said that for unknown reasons, the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle which led it rolled multiple times down the freeway.

The other three passengers — the 11-year-old female, 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old female — were in stable condition and were also transported to a local area hospital.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Honolulu, HI newsLocal Honolulu, HI
70-yo in critical condition after 2 motorcycle collision
Honolulu, HI3 hours ago
2 divers who went missing near Velzyland Beach recovered
Honolulu, HI4 hours ago
Motor vehicle collision causes multiple road closures in Kalihi
Honolulu, HI4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Mililani, HI1 day ago
Car ‘barreled through’ Mililani Foodland entrance
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Suspected gun violence in Makiki opens attempted murder investigation
Honolulu, HI5 hours ago
Driver hits-and-runs on a patrol vehicle; suspect captured
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
A car crashes into Ewa Beach home
Ewa Beach, HI3 days ago
Hours-long barricade standoff ends with suspect in custody
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Community steps in to help put out Makaha house fire
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Another string of car break-ins hits Kahala
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
HFD celebrates 11 new firefighter graduates
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Deputy sheriffs make arrests of two wanted men near Honolulu airport
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
4 teens seriously injured following rollover crash in Waimanalo
Waimanalo, HI6 days ago
Upgraded 4-G parking meters coming to Honolulu
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Charging e-bike sparks fire in Waikiki building
Honolulu, HI5 days ago
Replacing decade-old walkways at Honolulu’s airport
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Encounter with an armed trespasser adds to growing concerns about Kalihi encampments
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Crime in Kahala: 4 cars broken into overnight
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
Communication, compromise leads to dog park reopening
Waipio, HI1 day ago
How do passengers really feel about the Honolulu rail?
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Four HPD recruits hospitalized after suffering exhaustion from self-defense exercises
Honolulu, HI5 days ago
A brutal beating leads one soldier to heroic actions
Schofield Barracks, HI2 days ago
Disabled couple wins Handi-Van appeal
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Unidentified pedestrian involved in critical vehicle collision
Honolulu, HI8 days ago
Evidence specialists recount grisly crime scene in North Shore murder trial
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Nine drownings in two months highlights need for more lifeguard towers
Honolulu, HI17 hours ago
No heavy rain this weekend
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Car drives into Mililani grocery store, leaving multiple injured
Mililani, HI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy