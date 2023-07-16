Open in App
FOX31 Denver

Bike shop out nearly $20,000 after overnight break-in

By Courtney Fromm,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4jmI_0nSIo4ZX00

DENVER (KDVR) — A bike shop tucked away off of Colfax became the target of thieves last week when they broke the front door and stole three bikes.

“I found three customer bikes had been stolen,” Ian Ancelin, the owner of the Velowood Cyclery , said. “They were all full suspension mountain bikes.”

Ancelin has owned the shop since 2018 and said he does a lot of repair work on bikes. He said the three bikes stolen were all very expensive, and he believes the thieves knew that because they didn’t take anything else.

“It’s probably around $20,000 worth of bikes,” Ancelin said.

Aurora threatens to cut ties with Denver Police Department

He has put in an insurance claim but said he isn’t sure exactly how much it will cover.

He said he also contacted the customers of his who owned the bikes to let them know what happened.

“Right now, we will very likely have to pay a lot out of pocket as well,” Ancelin said.

The break-in happened sometime between the night of July 12 and the morning of July 13. He said nearby business owners texted him letting him know his shop door was shattered.

“It still sucks when your business is targeted and your customers are suffering,” Ancelin said. “It makes you suffer with them.”

1 dies while rock climbing near Loveland Pass

A friend of the shop has started a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet.

Ancelin said they are going to beef up security by buying new cameras for the shop and reinforcing the front door with an extra gate to prevent this from happening again.

“I feel defeated, I feel hollow, just sad about it all,” Ancelin said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Local band has gear stolen before practice session
Denver, CO1 day ago
Police: I-25 closed near Colorado Boulevard for death investigation
Denver, CO1 day ago
Truckers in Denver, Aurora have nowhere to park, driver tells mayor
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aurora woman homebound after mobility scooter stolen from front yard
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Driver on I-225 in Aurora shot, police say
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Suspects steal garage door openers to enter houses in Lone Tree
Lone Tree, CO2 days ago
Neighbors of home where police say explosives found in Englewood express concerns
Englewood, CO1 day ago
4 juveniles in custody after crash following armed robbery, chase
Thornton, CO5 hours ago
Brighton PD investigate fatal crash with motorcycle and truck
Brighton, CO8 hours ago
Man shot on I-225 by suspects wearing ski masks
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Potholes creating dangerous situation outside Lakewood motorcycle shop
Lakewood, CO3 days ago
Opinion: Homeless people harassed, ripped off in Denver hotel horrors
Denver, CO1 day ago
These Denver Public Library locations will be open 7 days a week
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Electric scooters blocking sidewalk access for disabled residents
Denver, CO3 days ago
2 brothers arrested in connection with fatal Lakewood shooting
Lakewood, CO2 days ago
Aurora Police Roadside Sobriety Check for Saturday
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Are you a true Denver local?
Denver, CO2 days ago
City of Denver files lawsuit against church in high country over land dispute
Denver, CO2 days ago
Gunfire report at Cherry Creek mall unfounded: Denver Police
Denver, CO4 days ago
Off-duty Adams County deputy arrested for assault after fight outside of a Walmart
Thornton, CO2 days ago
Homeowners happy to hear of new stoplights being added to County Line Road
Centennial, CO4 days ago
Larimer County sheriff’s deputy will not be charged for using stun gun on fleeing man on I-25
Loveland, CO2 days ago
Petition by Boulder parents targets homeless camps near schools
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Woman injured in scooter crash warns others
Denver, CO5 days ago
Police shooting in Summit County marks the 17th such death in Colorado this year. How and why do police use deadly force, and what alternatives exist?
Dillon, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: Heating up before workweek
Denver, CO23 hours ago
2 men indicted in Aurora killing each have separate homicide cases in Denver
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Two adults, juvenile arrested after deadly shooting at Denver apartment complex
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver sues church for road access to new park property
Denver, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy