Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Creates Yami Subclass for Dungeons and Dragons

Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for decades now, and the iconic series lives on thanks to the support of its fans. From trading card tournaments to new anime announcements, the series has tons for fans to geek over. Of course, diehard fans have found fun ways to bring Yu-Gi-Oh and its Duel Monsters into their everyday lives. And thanks to one intrepid creator, you can now subclass as Yami in your next Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

Yes, you read that right. A Yu-Gi-Oh fan created an entire subclass based on Yami from the series, and we're obsessed with this take on your average warlock.

The class was shared on Reddit by justin2d101 where it has since caught traction in the anime and TTRPG fandoms. As you can see here , the fan created an entire warlock subclass for Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition. This special subclass allows fans to play as Warlock: The King of Games, and it has detailed rules and weaponry to boot.

If you are interested in playing this Yu-Gi-Oh subclass, the inspired build guide is available for free. Of course, some tweaks can be made for balancing at your table depending on what your DM wants. But even with some adjustments, this Dungeons and Dragons home-brew class gives Yu-Gi-Oh fans to enjoy their fandom in an all-new way.

If you are not familiar with Yu-Gi-Oh, you can catch up on the original anime starring Yami with ease. The show is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Netflix and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the classic anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Invisible in the back of the class, 10th-grade loner Yugi always had his head in some game - until he solved the Millennium Puzzle, an Egyptian artifact containing the spirit of a master gambler from the age of the pharaohs! Awakened after 3,000 years, the King of Games possesses Yugi, recklessly challenging evildoers to the Shadow Games, where even the most ordinary bet may result in weirdness beyond belief ... and the loser losing their mind! Who will win the Game of Silence? Who will win the Game of One Digit - Yugi's thumb or a violent criminal's finger on the trigger of a gun? And what about the Game of Air Hockey With Explosives Over a Hot Stove?"

