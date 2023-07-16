Peabody and Swampscott firefighters front and center

PEABODY — The Peabody and Swampscott fire departments both had several members of their departments hit career milestones last week.

Seven representatives from the Peabody Fire Department and two from the Swampscott Fire Department were part of the 23 graduates from the 10-week Massachusetts Firefighting Academy program.

Peabody Firefighters Timothy Kurkowski, Matthew Soucie, Bryan Pasdon, Andrew O’Connell, Anthony Robinson, Vincent Villani, and Kevin Mulvey graduated from the academy in Stow Friday, along with Swampscott Firefighters Brittany Coppinger and Ariana Sarro.

Robinson, who is from Peabody, had previously been a police officer in Seabrook, N.H. He said a big part of joining the department was being able to serve his hometown.

“I wanted to give back to the community that gave me so much,” he said. “I’ve loved Peabody my whole life.”

Pasdon, son of retired Peabody Fire Chief Steven Pasdon, was another academy graduate and is a fourth-generation Peabody firefighter. Born and raised in Peabody, he said joining the force was the culmination of a more than 15-year goal to join the department his family has been involved in for nearly a century.

“Pride is the number one thing that comes to mind,” Pasdon said. “It’s the greatest tradition.”

On the day before the firefighters graduated from the academy, several Peabody firefighters were recognized for the launches and advancements of their careers during a standing-room-only ceremony at City Hall.

Ryan Fanning, Steve Leavitt, Evan Braz, and Frank Melito were all sworn in as new recruits to the department during Thursday’s ceremony.

“By doing the right things in your lives, by doing well in the civil service test and working to improve your skills, you have put yourself in the position to being a Peabody Firefighter,” Peabody Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt Jr. said. “I thank you for taking on this challenging responsibility.”

Fire Capt. Jim Wronkowski, who was promoted along with five firefighters within the department Thursday, gave a simple message to the new recruits during his remarks.

“Welcome to the best job in the world,” Wronkowski said.

Along with Wronkowski, Deputy Chief Daniel Dean, Capt. Paul Silva, Lt. John LeClerc, and Lt. Michael Coleman were all sworn into their new roles.

Bettencourt said the department is beginning to bounce back from setbacks in resources and personnel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and noted how important it was for the department to have key personnel roles filled with the new promotions and recruits.

“It’s been a very challenging time for the Fire Department,” Bettencourt said. “To be able to have this day where we promote five really good firefighters to important leadership positions really sets the department up nicely.”

Bettencourt said one of the most important things is to have firefighters that are willing to take on a life of public service.

“Being a firefighter is a true calling,” Bettencourt remarked. “This is an exciting time for our Peabody Fire Department.”

