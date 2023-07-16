Open in App
The Associated Press

Canadian firefighter dies battling wildfire in Northwest Territories

7 days ago

FORT LIARD, Northwest Territories (AP) — A firefighter died while battling a wildfire near his home community in Canada’s Northwest Territories, authorities said Sunday.

The territorial government issued a statement saying the firefighter from Fort Liard died from an injury sustained while battling a nearby blaze Saturday afternoon.

Wildfires raging across Canada have broken records for total area burned and have been affecting air quality in the U.S. and Canada.

Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said the firefighter was involved in combatting a blaze that started July 7 in the Fort Liard District and is currently about 26 kilometers (16 miles) southeast of the town.

She said no other information about the firefighter would be provided until family members had been notified.

The death came two days after firefighter Devyn Gale was killed by a falling tree near Revelstoke, British Columbia. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the 19-year-old woman’s team had lost contact with her before the accident and she was found after a search.

