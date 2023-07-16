Open in App
KSLTV

Pedestrian fatally struck by car on I-15

By MICHAEL HOUCK,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
SLCPD: Driver killed in crash west of airport may have suffered medical incident
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Update: Police identify man who died after crashing into tree in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Driver found dead after dump truck plunges into Pineview Reservoir
Huntsville, UT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Suspect dislocates thumb to escape handcuffs, steals UHP patrol car
Salt Lake City, UT22 hours ago
Climber hospitalized after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon
Cottonwood Heights, UT1 day ago
Utah serial drunk driver accused of placing illegal tracking device under police officer's vehicle
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
High winds blamed for falling tree that killed woman, BASE jumper crash
Clearfield, UT2 days ago
More details released in fatal shooting, woman’s arrest in Kearns
Kearns, UT1 day ago
Repeat Utah drunk driver charged in recent hit-and-run in Draper
Draper, UT3 days ago
Paraglider traumatically injured in Draper crash, crews struggled to rescue him
Draper, UT3 days ago
Girlfriend in custody after deadly shooting in Kearns
Kearns, UT2 days ago
Hiker in critical condition after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon
Cottonwood Heights, UT1 day ago
Woman, children reported missing from Layton found safe
Layton, UT3 days ago
Woman killed by falling tree in Clearfield identified
Clearfield, UT3 days ago
Utah man wants road rage to be made a felony after assault on highway
Roy, UT3 days ago
Man allegedly killed by girlfriend after heated argument in Kearns
Kearns, UT2 days ago
Ogden man accused of owning 42 guns illegally, trading them for fentanyl
Ogden, UT7 hours ago
2 homes in Taylorsville catch fire, crews say it was avoidable
Taylorsville, UT2 days ago
Husband allegedly shoots wife 4 times, says he knew ‘it was coming to this’
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Convicted Offender Christopher Law Captured after Nationwide Manhunt
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Salt Lake City already on pace for record heat Sunday
Salt Lake City, UT8 hours ago
Doorbell video shows missing, later found, Salt Lake City girl being chased
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Salt Lake City breaks another high-temperature record
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Sandy PD looking for missing young woman
Sandy, UT3 days ago
'Toad-mageddon': Hundreds of thousands of toads blanket Utah road
Stockton, UT2 days ago
Witnesses document mass migration of toads in Tooele County
Stockton, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy