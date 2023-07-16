Texas A&M Football 2023 Position Preview: Tight ends; a potential sleeper group

Texas A&M kicks off the 2023 college football season in just under two months , and while the offseason is nearing its conclusion sooner than later, it’s time to preview what Jimbo Fisher and his staff will be working with from a roster perspective.

This deep-dive will focus on the tight end position group, which boasts a nice mix of returning veterans alongside promising younger stars.

Returning production: Graduate Max Wright returns to Aggieland following the most productive season of his collegiate career, having logged nine receptions for 129 yards with one touchdown and an average of 14.3 yards per reception. After appearing in just four games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Wright appeared in eight contests last season as he looks to build upon his growing presence in the offense in 2023.

Green entered as a four-star prospect in Texas A&M’s historic 2022 recruiting class and quickly flashed his upside last season. He caught 22 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns, with an average of 10.6 yards per reception. As one of the many true freshmen that were thrust into last year’s “baptism by fire” campaign, Green is equipped to take another step forward after finishing fourth in receiving last season through 10 games played.

Johnson appeared in four games for the Aggies last season and finished with one reception for two yards. Still, given what we’ve heard about Bobby Petrino ‘s offensive scheme, he could be among those ready to benefit from added opportunities.

Departures: After spending three seasons with the Aggies, junior Blake Smith announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in December, and shortly after, in January, he committed to Oklahoma . Smith appeared in six games during his time with Texas A&M, serving primarily as a blocking tight end and having recorded two catches for one yard.

Final Observation: Much conversation has been made about how Petrino’s track record as a quarterback guru will help Conner Weigman take a leap this season. Additionally, their talented trio at the wide receiver position highlights the Aggies’ offense. But given what we’ve heard and seen throughout spring football, the tight end unit could truly be a layer to this offense that helps unlock its true potential.

Wright mentioned the appreciation for the different formations and personnel groupings that the tight end is a part of, from mismatches in terms of blocking schemes to utilizing two tight ends on the ball while also having a tight end in the backfield and at the fullback spot. Garza was the group’s highlight during the Maroon and White game, finishing with four catches for 51 yards and an impressive red zone touchdown grab.

In totality, the Aggies have a unique tight end group filled with experience and upside, which gives them another advantage to throw at opposing defenses this season.

