South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette to be in Conway on Monday

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette will be in Conway on Monday, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Evette will participate in an SC7 event to designate Conway as the inaugural South Carolina Trail Town, according to the release. The event will be at 203 N. Main Street.

