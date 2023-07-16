Open in App
News Channel 3-12

Vegetation fire put out in Paso Robles

By Bryan Hernandez,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmsM8_0nSIiVHv00

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — According to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County dispatch, a vegetation fire happened in Paso Robles Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:27 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 5220 block of Jardine Road near the Links Golf Course.

Cal Fire SLO dispatch says, firefighter water tankers that carry gallons of water were dispatched to the area.

AlertCalifornia cameras by Pacific Gas and Electric captured the brush fire. Flames could be seen bursting outward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiYDC_0nSIiVHv00
Courtesy: PG&E

The brush fire was approximately put out about an hour later.

At this time, no further details have been released regarding the fire.

This article will be updated when more information comes in.

