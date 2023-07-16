Three people stabbed in separate incidents in Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 14, 2023 05:16

(CBS Detroit) - Police in Detroit are investigating three stabbings that happened within a three-hour period on Sunday.

Detroit Police said that the first incident happened around 10 a.m. on Gratiot near Harper on Detroit's east side. A man in his 60s was stabbed multiple times in the face and back by an unknown assailant.

The suspect stole from the victim before running off.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was reported in critical condition.

Meanwhile, shortly before 1 p.m., officers from the Sixth Precinct were called out to a report of two separate stabbings within a block of each other on Warren Avenue near the Southfield freeway.

In the first, on Warren at Brace Street, a man was stabbed in the head.

In the second incident, on Warren at Greenview, a man was stabbed in the hand.

Police said they were investigating the two Warren Avenue stabbings as separate incidents, for the time being, as they are not sure if they are related.

The conditions of the two Warren Avenue victims have not been released.

There are no suspects in custody for any of the incidents.