Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in southwest Detroit

By Sandra McNeill,

7 days ago

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 14, 2023 05:16

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are looking for the driver who caused an accident on the city's southwest side that left a motorcyclist dead.

Police said the accident happened on Lawndale at Lane, near Vernor Highway, shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

The victim, described only as a man in his 20s, was traveling on Lawndale when a man in a white van turned in front of him, leading to a crash. The suspect in the van left the scene.

The Detroit Police Fatal Squad is now investigating the accident.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260.

Anonymous tips can also be called into Crimestoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.

