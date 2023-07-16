Authorities responding to shooting in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting on Windsor Spring Road.

According to dispatchers, deputies responded to a call for shots fired at the Get N Go at 2350 Windsor Spring Rd. at Rosier Road on Saturday, July 16, at 3:12 p.m.

They learned that one male fired shots at another male subject in the parking lot. Both people fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

