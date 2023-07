BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The City of Bentonville says that fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire at 200 SE 22nd Street early this morning.



















A Facebook post from the city says that the Bentonville Fire Department arrived on the scene at 6:05 a.m. and that the fire was in the attic on arrival.

The post says that by 7:50 a.m. the fire was under control and that no injuries were reported.

