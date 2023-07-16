15 Easy Ways To Save Money at Sam's Club, According to Shopping Pros

We receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Food is more expensive now than it was a year ago, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The bureau's Consumer Price Index for food showed a 12-month increase of 5.7% in June 2023. In fact, all categories besides energy, used vehicles, and medical services are up in price.

If you want to save money on groceries and other items, you could benefit from implementing the tactics of seasoned Sam's Club shoppers. Head to Sam's Club with the following tips in mind.

Shop the seasonal sales

Sam’s Club discounts many of its products throughout the year. Some of these monthly or seasonal savings could reduce your bills substantially.

Stock up when items you need go on sale. Buy larger quantities of cold meds, cereal, and sugar when it’s on sale. Do the same for meat and other items you can safely freeze.

Take advantage of bonus offers

When you link an eligible credit card to your Sam’s Club account, you can look for bonus offers at other places you shop, including restaurants, websites, and even monthly TV subscriptions.

You’ll earn Sam’s Cash, with 20% or more on some offers. Then you can spend that cash back at Sam’s Club for things you need.

Buy online to get cash back

Getting even a small amount back from your shopping trip is always a good idea.

You can purchase dry goods, electronics, and health supplies online from Sam’s Club. When you do, use a cash back website like Rakuten to help you get some money back. Shipping is free on most items.

Get the Plus membership

For those who love shopping for most of their needs at Sam’s Club, upgrading from the Club-level membership to the Plus-level membership is worth it.

The Plus membership is $110 per year (but is discounted to $70 until 2024) and gives you added benefits like extra membership cards, access to free shipping, pharmacy discounts, and vision savings.

Sign up for email updates

Sign up for emails from Sam’s Club, and you receive updates about special savings events and promotions (as well as special offers that may not be advertised through other methods).

In-club events are a good way to save money at Sam’s Club, and you’ll be among the first to learn about them.

Get to the clearance sections

Did you know that Sam’s Club has clearance sections? Most do, at least (both online and in-store), which can provide significant savings.

Clearance items are often scattered throughout the store, and you’ll likely notice stickers on them indicating sale prices.

Shop mid-week for big savings

The weekends are a busy time for the warehouse. That’s why you should skip it and shop Tuesday through Thursday instead.

That’s when you’ll get the best deals, especially if you shop early in the day when customer service reps discount items that haven’t sold over the weekend. This is especially true in the produce and meat sections.

Get discounted gift cards

Many Sam’s Club locations offer gift cards at a lower price than their face value.

That means if you are going to dinner with friends, you could head to Sam’s and pick up a $100 gift card for that restaurant for only $86.

The amount of savings depends on the offer and how many cards you purchase.

Get your prescriptions at a discount

Some people may qualify to get a lower price on their prescriptions if they purchase them through Sam’s Club. Some are even free for Plus members.

Stop in at the pharmacy to find out what the out-of-pocket costs would be for your prescriptions.

Get the credit card

The Sam’s Club credit card offers nice bonuses for members. Plus members get up to 5% cash back when shopping at the warehouse (2% from their Plus membership and 3% from Sam’s Club Mastercard).

You also get 5% cash back on the first $6,000 worth of gas you purchase at the club, 3% on dining, and 1% on all other purchases. That can add up over time.

Get a military discount

If you qualify, you could save substantially on your Sam’s Club membership as a veteran or a military spouse. You’ll just need to provide military identification.

The current signup deal for veterans or their spouses knocks the membership price down to under $30.

Split your purchases with a friend

If you have a friend that wants to save on Sam’s Club goods but doesn’t have a membership, split your purchases with them for added savings.

That’s a great way to take advantage of bulk savings options available through the warehouse without letting items go to waste. You also get those membership cash back rewards on all the purchases made, even those of your friend.

Get your flat tire fixed for free

If you are a Club or a Plus member, you may be able to bring your vehicle into the Tire & Battery Center with a flat tire and get it fixed without cost.

They will also provide free wiper blade installation (you’ll need to purchase the wiper blade) and free battery testing. You don’t even have to buy your tires or battery at Sam’s Club to get these perks.

Shop the codes

Sam’s Club uses letter codes on their price tags that can shed some light on whether or not items may drop in price even further.

If you see an “N,” it’s “Never Out” or always in stock. Items with an “A” are “Active,” meaning they have ample stock.

For those with a “C,” though, buy them now. That indicates the product has been “Canceled” and is likely coming off the shelves soon.

Buy the Member’s Mark items

Member’s Mark is the in-house brand for the warehouse and often is significantly cheaper than the more well-known brands you’re used to buying.

Here’s a simple way to keep more money in your wallet: Switch to the Member’s Mark brand to get high-quality products at a lower price.

From patio furniture to groceries, the quality tends to be very high, and it’s almost impossible to tell the difference from the original on-brand items.

Bottom line

These days, figuring out how to stretch your dollar further could help lower your financial stress. If you shop at Sam’s Club, these tips can help you.

To save money at Sam’s Club, consistently check for savings options for grocery, travel, entertainment, auto care, and more.

