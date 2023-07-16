Open in App
Davidson County ambulance involved in crash on NC 8, emergency services says

By Brayden Stamps,

7 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County ambulance was involved in a four-vehicle crash on NC 8, according to Blake Lanning, Emergency Management Coordinator with Davidson County Emergency Services.

The ambulance was one of four vehicles that were involved in a crash on the 8200 block of NC 8 in Southmont.

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Lanning. The ambulance was responding to an incident at the time of the crash and no patient was on board.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The road is closed but is expected to open in a short time.

