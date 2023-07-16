Open in App
KXAN

Worker rescued after ‘heat-related illness’ at downtown Austin construction site

By Will DuPreeKelsey Thompson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Utd0D_0nSIcaxw00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A construction worker rescued from a downtown construction site Sunday is now recovering in a hospital from a “heat-related illness.”

The Austin Fire Department tweeted late Sunday afternoon its crews responded to a worker in need of medical attention “from a crane scaffold about 6 stories high” off a downtown construction site. Austin-Travis County EMS posted the call came in around 3:43 p.m. Sunday at 80 Red River Street, which is close to the Rainey Street area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roI1I_0nSIcaxw00
    The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are tending to a construction worker experiencing a heat-related issue on a construction site in downtown Austin Sunday afternoon. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ms8Rs_0nSIcaxw00
    The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are tending to a construction worker experiencing a heat-related issue on a construction site in downtown Austin Sunday afternoon. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

In an additional update Sunday afternoon , ATCEMS added the patient “has been packaged & will be extricated from the crane using a ropes system.” An ATCEMS rescue medic will accompany the worker during the extrication, officials added.

In a final update from ATCEMS , the patient was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with “non-life threatening complaints.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
FM 1431 reopened following fatal motorcycle crash Sunday
Austin, TX9 hours ago
Person found dead after EMS responds to wilderness call in southeast Austin
Austin, TX3 days ago
Gun ‘accidentally’ goes off in Sixth Street bar, injures 2 people
Austin, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 injured after plane crashes through roof of Georgetown house
Georgetown, TX4 hours ago
Burn restriction issued for City of Austin parks, greenbelts, preserves
Austin, TX2 days ago
Water restrictions rolled back for some, not all in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX1 day ago
New street in southeast Austin paves way for affordable housing
Austin, TX3 days ago
APD hints at possible operation targeting open-air drug sales in downtown Austin
Austin, TX2 days ago
Towering buildings could be coming to ‘Dirty 6th’
Austin, TX1 day ago
PHOTOS: ‘Splooting’ squirrel sightings on the rise in Austin, Central Texas as temperatures soar
Austin, TX1 day ago
Child care in Travis County is the most expensive in Texas, new data show
Austin, TX11 hours ago
Person held captive by human smugglers rescued, APD says
Austin, TX23 hours ago
Austin enacts new speed zones near 3 school campuses
Austin, TX3 days ago
Fire near Jarrell drops to 300 acres, 50% contained
Jarrell, TX4 days ago
One killed in Wednesday crash on FM 1327, DPS says
Buda, TX3 days ago
Drought conditions cause several boil water notices throughout Central Texas
Manor, TX2 days ago
Austin artists create 50-foot Burning Man art piece
Austin, TX3 hours ago
West Nile Virus found again in Jarrell
Jarrell, TX1 day ago
APD: Officer shoots, kills man in south Austin after he reportedly chased woman through apartment complex
Austin, TX3 days ago
Dripping Springs enters Stage 5 emergency watering restrictions
Dripping Springs, TX2 days ago
Austin City Council approves ‘police reserve’ plan of retired officers to work certain events
Austin, TX2 days ago
HVAC repairs underway in AISD as temperatures rise, but more work needs to be done
Austin, TX2 days ago
LIST: Endangered species that can be found in Central Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
APD takes murder suspect into custody after SWAT callout
Austin, TX2 days ago
Local teaching-supply nonprofit finds permanent home
San Marcos, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy