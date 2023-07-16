Worker rescued after ‘heat-related illness’ at downtown Austin construction site

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A construction worker rescued from a downtown construction site Sunday is now recovering in a hospital from a “heat-related illness.”

The Austin Fire Department tweeted late Sunday afternoon its crews responded to a worker in need of medical attention “from a crane scaffold about 6 stories high” off a downtown construction site. Austin-Travis County EMS posted the call came in around 3:43 p.m. Sunday at 80 Red River Street, which is close to the Rainey Street area.



The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are tending to a construction worker experiencing a heat-related issue on a construction site in downtown Austin Sunday afternoon. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

In an additional update Sunday afternoon , ATCEMS added the patient “has been packaged & will be extricated from the crane using a ropes system.” An ATCEMS rescue medic will accompany the worker during the extrication, officials added.

In a final update from ATCEMS , the patient was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with “non-life threatening complaints.”

