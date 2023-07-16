Open in App
KGET

1 dead, 1 rescued after search and rescue crews respond to reports near Kern River Sunday: BFD

By Kaley Brown SorenLuis Garcia,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25t1sh_0nSIcXGd00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Search and rescue crews from the Bakersfield Fire Department, Kern County Rangers and Kern County Sheriff’s Office retrieved and identified a man’s body and rescued a woman in the Kern River Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

According to crews, a report was made at about 2 p.m. that a man was lost in the river near the Lake Ming Campgrounds. At the same time, another report was made near the soccer park at Hart Park that a woman was lost in the river, according to BFD.

Stay out, stay alive: Rescues from the ‘Killer Kern’ continue to escalate this summer

The man was later found dead by crews near Hart Park on River Road, just east of Elk Road. The woman was rescued safely by crews and was assessed by an ambulance, according to BFD Public Information Officer Tim Ortiz.

Crews identified Fernando Mejia, 38 years old, of Anaheim, Calif., as the man who drowned in the Kern River Sunday afternoon. He went missing around 1:48 p.m. and was found at approximately 3:21 p.m.

According to Ortiz, the man had a shoulder injury that hindered his ability to swim. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

