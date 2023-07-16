Open in App
Suffolk PD: Police officer injured in Sunrise Highway crash

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

A police officer was airlifted with injuries after his car was hit on Sunrise Highway late Sunday morning.

Police say he was patrolling traffic because of the flooding near Carleton Avenue.

His car was hit by a commercial van around 11 p.m., according to police.

They say he was then taken to South Shore University Hospital in a helicopter. He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say the other man involved was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

