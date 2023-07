A flurry of police activity continued Sunday at the Massapequa Park home of the accused Long Island serial killer.

Police roped off nearby roads with crime scene tape to keep onlookers away from Rex Heuermann ’s red wooden home on 1st Avenue.

One person made the trip to the scene, calling it "Long Island's biggest attraction" these days.

Heuermann, 59, an architect and father of two, was arrested in New York City on Thursday, more than a year after a police task force explored his possible connection to the "Gilgo Four" case, named for the area where the remains were found.

According to prosecutors, DNA evidence and cellphone data point to Heuerman as a suspect in the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

Investigators say Heuerman is also the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance and death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

