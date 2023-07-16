Open in App
ourquadcities.com

Motorcyclist led trooper on Bettendorf chase, police allege

By Linda Cook,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Omaha, NE newsLocal Omaha, NE
Lincoln man sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl that led to overdose death
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Johnson County deputies stop reported wrong-way driver on I-80 who traveled 13 miles
Tiffin, IA1 day ago
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Galesburg man faces charges after intoxicated minors found with adult
Galesburg, IL1 day ago
Rock Island Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Thursday shooting
Rock Island, IL2 days ago
Cedar Rapids man arrested after allegedly peering into Iowa City household windows
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Man arrested on outstanding Maryland warrant after K9 officer finds him in ditch
Moline, IL3 days ago
Two Quad Cities Men Arrested for Forgery in Knoxville
Knoxville, IA2 days ago
KHP identifies Iowa man killed in I-235 crash
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Two Teams of Iowa State Patrol Troopers Traveling with RAGBRAI Starting on Sunday
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Rock Island, IL3 days ago
Sterling Police need your help finding a burglary suspect
Sterling, IL2 days ago
Construction set for 7th Street in Moline
Moline, IL6 hours ago
Iowa City woman accused of stabbing her husband in front of their children
Iowa City, IA3 days ago
Man killed in Muscatine shooting, other charged with murder
Muscatine, IA3 days ago
DEVELOPING: Muscatine Police Department confirms reports, searching for shooting suspect
Muscatine, IA4 days ago
Davenport woman sentenced to 6 months in prison on perjury charges
Davenport, IA2 days ago
16 year old charged with DUI after crash in Jo Daviess County injures four
Hanover, IL3 days ago
Rock Falls officers join 11-state effort to curb speeding
Rock Falls, IL1 day ago
Man charged in death of 10-year-old to stand trial in August
Davenport, IA3 days ago
DEVELOPING: Heavy police presence in Rock Island, Thursday afternoon
Rock Island, IL3 days ago
IowaWORKS hosts ‘Opportunity Knocks Monday’ in Davenport
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Man killed after walking onto Highway 30 in Cedar County
Mechanicsville, IA4 days ago
Body pulled from Missouri River in Iowa, according to Fremont County Sheriff's Office
Bartlett, IA4 days ago
Body of woman found by Iowa authorities in Missouri River
Bartlett, IA4 days ago
Rep. Hammond will be Aledo during Traveling Office Hours
Aledo, IL4 hours ago
$500 million coming to western IL infrastructure
Rock Island, IL2 days ago
Five Guys restaurant to open in Moline
Moline, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy