New Albany’s Hammond finishes 26th in LPGA debut

SYLVANIA, Ohio ( WCMH ) — New Albany sophomore Mia Hammond ended her Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) debut Sunday with an impressive finish.

The 15-year-old finished the Dana Open in a six-way tie for 26th place, shooting 1-over par for the day with a 72. She finished her first LPGA tournament shooting a 6-under par 278.

Hammond shot five birdies in the final round at the Highland Meadows Golf Club, but had to take a double bogey on the par 4 9th hole. She did finish strong, though, hitting two of those birdies on the final two holes.

Hammond started the day in a three-way tie for 21st after shooting a 1-under 70 on Saturday .

On Monday, she shot a 66 to win the Dana Open qualifier at Stone Oak Country Club in Holland, Ohio.

In her freshman year, Hammond tied for fourth in the Division I state tournament and averaged 69.3 per 18 holes.

Sweden’s Linn Grant walked away with the Dana Open title, shooting a 21-under par 263 for the tournament, having led the pack all four rounds. Reigning U.S. Women’s Open champ Allisen Corpuz finished second.

