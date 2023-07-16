Open in App
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany’s Hammond finishes 26th in LPGA debut

By Daniel Griffin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qTbR_0nSIa6pv00

SYLVANIA, Ohio ( WCMH ) — New Albany sophomore Mia Hammond ended her Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) debut Sunday with an impressive finish.

The 15-year-old finished the Dana Open in a six-way tie for 26th place, shooting 1-over par for the day with a 72. She finished her first LPGA tournament shooting a 6-under par 278.

Bexley resident who played role in NASA’s Apollo 11 mission turns 103

Hammond shot five birdies in the final round at the Highland Meadows Golf Club, but had to take a double bogey on the par 4 9th hole. She did finish strong, though, hitting two of those birdies on the final two holes.

Hammond started the day in a three-way tie for 21st after shooting a 1-under 70 on Saturday .

On Monday, she shot a 66 to win the Dana Open qualifier at Stone Oak Country Club in Holland, Ohio.

Crew fall to Portland Timbers 3-2 in final MLS match for a month

In her freshman year, Hammond tied for fourth in the Division I state tournament and averaged 69.3 per 18 holes.

Sweden’s Linn Grant walked away with the Dana Open title, shooting a 21-under par 263 for the tournament, having led the pack all four rounds. Reigning U.S. Women’s Open champ Allisen Corpuz finished second.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Cheerleaders tumble into Columbus for national competition
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
Big chunk of 315 North closed this weekend
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ben Folds performs with Columbus Symphony
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Seven Ohio State Buckeyes sign name, image and likeness deal with Mark Wahlberg Auto Group
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Aaron Craft competes in Kingdom Summer League while in medical school at Ohio State
Columbus, OH3 days ago
What is the Leagues Cup? Columbus Crew pauses MLS play for new competition
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Baller’s Conference teaches Columbus students financial responsibility
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Mega Millions increases to $820 million jackpot after Friday drawing
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Connecting with COSI: Labs in Life
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
‘Thursday Night Thrillers’ basketball league brings Whitehall community together
Whitehall, OH2 days ago
Ohio State will wear alternate all-gray jerseys in primetime Michigan State game
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus Crew acquire midfielder Julian Gressel
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Automated semis could soon be hitting the road in Ohio
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Project Taillight provides free car light repairs to Columbus residents in need
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio, July 20-23
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Motorcyclist dead in north Columbus crash
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Delaware County youth baseball field damaged by storms
Radnor, OH2 days ago
Local media summer camp brings teens to NBC4
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Warm sunshine, scattered storms, hot week ahead
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Man accused of fatally hitting 4-year-old with stolen Kia in south Columbus
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
20-year-old man dead in west Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
Columbus police seek leads on 2-year-old Hilltop homicide
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
ODNR expo in Columbus educates contractors on H2Ohio initiative
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Wild Wednesday: Learning to fish at The Wilds
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Columbus may amend its noise code for commercial properties
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Bicyclist critical after hit-and-run in southwest Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
‘Summer of Giving’ to create community garden in Eastland
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Community rallies for Hilliard girl injured in float accident
Hilliard, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy