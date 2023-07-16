Tree falls in Little Rock, leaves nearly 1,000 without power

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 950 people were without power in a Little Rock neighborhood after a tree fell Sunday morning.

The tree fell in the Capitol View neighborhood and damaged several nearby powerlines.







Witnesses said that tree fell near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and South Pearl Street.

It took a repair crew nearly three hours to restore power to the neighborhood.

