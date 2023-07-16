Open in App
Damian Lillard favorite lands coaching job with new NBA team

By Darryn Albert,

7 days ago
Mar 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With Damian Lillard possibly being on the move this summer, one of his favorite coaches is on the move as well.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the Washington Wizards are hiring veteran assistant David Vanterpool. The 50-year-old Vanterpool has over a decade of NBA assistant coaching experience and most recently was an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets.

Vanterpool is best known for his strong track record in player development, especially with the Portland Trail Blazers (where he served from 2012-19). He was credited with helping Lillard and CJ McCollum blossom into stars and became a particular favorite of Lillard, who once even voiced anger when Vanterpool was passed over for a head coaching job .

The rebuilding Wizards obviously won’t be pursuing a trade for Lillard, even with Vanterpool now in town. But it is at least a funny full-circle moment after Vanterpool was once involved in a controversy against Washington .

The post Damian Lillard favorite lands coaching job with new NBA team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

