Open in App
FOX59

Body of 6-year-old girl recovered from Noble County lake

By Austin Hanson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLx2s_0nSIWxad00

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a 6-year-old girl was recovered from Bixler Lake in Kendallville Saturday afternoon.

Indiana Conservation Officers reported that a girl was swimming in shallow water before her relatives found her unresponsive around 1:02 p.m. Family members and first responders both made efforts to save the juvenile’s life, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene around 1:35 p.m.

Conservation officers were assisted by Kendallville’s fire and police departments and the Parkview Noble County EMS team. Officials are still actively investigating the incident.

Officers are encouraging swimmers to always wear personal flotation devices when near or in the water. Officials also urge parents to keep a watchful eye on children that venture near bodies of water.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor
Auburn, IN4 days ago
Peru man involved in Feb. 2022 accidental shooting sentenced to year in jail
Peru, IN3 days ago
Spotty severe storm risk Thursday
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 Flown After Wreck On Old Road 30 East
Pierceton, IN1 day ago
Woman injured after vehicle rear-ended on SR 1 Thursday
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
1 shot, 1 injured by shattered glass in Elkhart shooting
Elkhart, IN2 days ago
Two people hurt in shooting on East Bristol Street in Elkhart
Elkhart, IN2 days ago
GRAPHIC: Elkhart mother arrested on suspicion of murdering her baby
Elkhart, IN2 days ago
Motorcycle Driver Arrested after Brief Pursuit in Marshall County
Portage, IN1 day ago
Area Police Reports
Warsaw, IN2 days ago
Stopped train blocks roads in southwest Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Timeline of new Glenbrook Dodge flagpole uncertain as rest of old pole comes down
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Warsaw Seeking Grants To Remove Unsafe Center Lake Pier
Warsaw, IN2 days ago
Police identify body found in Elkhart
Elkhart, IN6 days ago
Surveillance footage shows moments leading to deadly pursuit
Niles, MI3 days ago
ISP: I-69 crash near Auburn leaves man in critical condition
Auburn, IN5 days ago
Storms cause damage throughout Michiana
Goshen, IN3 days ago
Fire destroys restaurant, apartment units in Burr Oak
Burr Oak, MI2 days ago
Rochester man sentenced after theft, resale of $10,000 worth of firearms
Rochester, IN3 days ago
Parkview Regional and Ortho NE launch osseointegration program, improving quality of life for lower-extremity amputees
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
‘I would have rather stayed in jail’: Former Landmark patient, alleged stabbing witness speaks out
South Bend, IN4 days ago
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary to hold fundraiser Saturday
Albion, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy