Cops Cycling for Survivors returns to Terre Haute

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Select cops from around the state continued their 13-day statewide journey Sunday.

These officers have chosen to do this in honor of those who have lost their life’s protecting us.

Cops Cycling for Survivors is an organization that raises awareness and honors the ones who have passed in the line of duty.

Kevin Getz, Indiana State Police Sergeant, tells us more about this organization’s goal.

“Cyclists meet with surviving families for lunches and dinners to ensure them that we will make sure that their officer is never forgotten. We commit. We make a pledge to them and that is something that has been instilled in us ever since the inception this ride.”

This ride has a lot of meaning for the officers hat participate in it. For some, these fallen officers were seen as leaders and dear friends.

This is no different for Sergeant Getz.

“I’ve lost friends. I lost a friend of mine, dave rich, in 2007. I keep his family and those thoughts when I’m riding around the state. That’s what is meaningful to me.”

There are many stops that they officers have to make so that they can stayed rested and energized. A lot of prepping and planning in involved in every stop.

This is still the case for their stop at the Iron Skillet in Clinton. Loretta Johnson, volunteer for this organization, explains how this stop came to fruition.

“Sydney and kim own the restaurant here, the iron skillet, they were, and always have been, very kind hosts to the riders. They provide breakfast, lunch, or whatever they need. We started doing it 15 years ago and it’s something we look forward to every year.”

This organization is not only personal to the officers involved. The families of these officers are very passionate about it as well. They think supporting them is the least they can do.

“They have risks every day. I think, to me personally, it’s important to stand behind them and support them,” Johnson added.

The next stop on their ride will be in Delphi on Sunday evening. For more information or to see where the cyclists will be stopping visit their website here .

