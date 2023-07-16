Fort Smith police warn of law enforcement impersonation scam

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Fort Smith Police Department is warning the public about a new scam where an individual claims to be a police officer and demands money.

“Fort Smith Police have been made aware of a phone scam in which an individual is claiming to be a Fort Smith Police Officer named Mike, who is holding the person’s family member and wanting money for their release or he will physically harm them,” a release from the department said.

The release says that no law enforcement officer would engage in that kind of activity.

The police department says to report any such calls to the FBI online at its electronic tip form .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.