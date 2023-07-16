Open in App
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Car crashes into cannabis dispensary in Daytona Beach caught on camera

By Michelle Shore,

7 days ago

The Daytona Beach fire department said they will continue to investigate the cause of a crash at a cannabis dispensary Friday night.

According to a news release, a single car slammed into the Sunnyside Medical Dispensary around 11pm.

Fire rescue said three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

One passenger had minor injuries in the vehicle according to fire rescue.

Investigators said the incident took place on International Speedway Boulevard and the crash caused major damage to the building and surrounding area.

The video also captured cats barely escaping the cars path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZpus_0nSIVJgi00

