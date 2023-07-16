Open in App
The Associated Press

Witt homers, triples and has 3 RBIs as Royals beat Rays 8-4 in 1 hour, 54 minutes

By MARC BOWMAN,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpNHV_0nSIVInz00

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow celebrates after a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 8-4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered and tripled with three RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 on Sunday for their second win in 10 games.

Witt and Drew Waters became the first Royals teammates to each triple and homer in the same game. In a game that sped by in 1 hour, 54 minutes, Brady Singer (6-8) won for the second time in seven starts since June 4.

“The slider was really good, had some good swing-and-miss on it, and on the changeup, too, when I needed it,” Singer said,

He needed 70 pitches through seven innings and led 7-0 before Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer and Francisco Mejía hit a three-run drive for the AL-best Rays (60-36).

“When you have a sinker that’s working like that and they put the ball on ground early, it provides a lot of confidence for him to be able to work quickly and be able to move through the game efficiently.” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said.

Singer allowed four runs and seven hits in a season-high eight innings as Kansas City improved to 27-67, the second-worst record in the major leagues and ahead of only Oakland.

“That’s vintage sinkerballer,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “You’re relying on the late movement to get the ball on the ground and that’s what happened. He just had some extra movement on it today that made it a little challenging for us.”

The early lead gave Singer confidence to attack hitters.

“It set me up to be able to stay in the zone more,” he said. “I was definitely more aggressive with that lead. I was staying in the zone so much. Throwing so many strikes was helping me to get them to swing early.”

Zach Eflin (10-5) gave up a season-high five runs and seven hits over a season-low three innings, allowing hits to seven of his first 11 batters. The Rays had won three straight after a season-worst seven-game losing streak.

“I had a pretty bad bullpen going into the game,” Eflin said. “I didn’t feel like I was in sync. The sinker wasn’t working. I couldn’t figure out where the ball was going. I knew something was off going into the game. I didn’t set the tone like I should have.”

In a game that started one hour later because of rain, Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez left in the second inning after feeling left hamstring discomfort while scoring on Melendez’s double.

MJ Melendez hit a two-out RBI double in the first and the Royals opened a 5-0 lead in the second. Waters hit an RBI triple and scored on Nick Pratto’s single. Witt, who has an extra-base hit in six straight games, hit a two-run, two-out triple.

“Seeing the guys before me put together good at-bats gives you confidence,” Witt said. “Just trying to simplify as much as possible and just trying to put a good swing on the ball.”

Waters led off the fourth against Yonny Chirinos with a 465-foot home run to the upper level of the right-field fountains.

Witt led off the fifth with his 16th homer and Melendez hit a solo homer in the eighth off Chirinos.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals RHP Collin Snider was optioned to Omaha and RHP Max Castillo was recalled from the Triple-A team.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals RHP Josh Staumont, placed on the 60-day IL on Saturday, is expected to have thoracic outlet syndrome surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Rays: LHP Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.53) will return from a stint on the 15-day IL caused by a back injury to oppose Rangers RHP Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.84) in Texas on Monday.

Tigers: RHP Matt Manning (3-1, 3.72) takes on Royals RHP Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.42) in Kansas City on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Sabally, Howard and Ogunbowale each score at least 25, Wings beat Sparks 98-84
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O’Hearn homer as AL East-leading Orioles beat Rays 5-3 to take 3 of 4
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright set to return on Monday at Arizona
Saint Louis, MO5 hours ago
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Thomas steals 4 as the Nationals top the Giants 6-1 for their first sweep since 2021
Washington, DC3 hours ago
Small earthquake shakes Arizona town; no immediate reports of any injuries or damage
Chino Valley, AZ2 hours ago
Weekend shootings leave at least 6 dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
2 women hikers were found dead in a Nevada state park amid heatwave
Moapa Valley, NV8 hours ago
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
Midland, TX2 days ago
Minneapolis backs off arrests for psychedelic plant use
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago
NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets, AP source says
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Liberty use record 44-point first quarter to rout Fever 101-83
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV15 days ago
Denny Hamlin gets his record 7th victory at Pocono and 50th of his NASCAR Cup Series career
Long Pond, PA2 hours ago
Thunderstorms To Target San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Mountains On Sunday
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
NHRA Northwest Nationals Results
Kent, WA1 hour ago
In Jacksonville, Kamala Harris decries Florida’s education standards as ‘propaganda’
Jacksonville, FL1 hour ago
Florida's "Best Place" to Retire has Beautiful Public Beaches, a Median Home Price of Under $300K, and a Mean Age of 38
Pensacola, FL10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy