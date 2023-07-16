Open in App
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams eyes Aqueduct Racetrack, Creedmoor Center for new NYC migrant tent cities

By Carl Campanile,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcqGg_0nSIVBcu00

Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is eyeing the Aqueduct Racetrack and Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens as new locations for massive emergency tent cities that would help temporarily shelter the relentless influx of migrants in the Big Apple, officials said Sunday.

City Hall notified Queens Borough President Donovan Richards late Saturday that officials would be touring the grounds of both sites this week, he confirmed to The Post.

If they are deemed suitable, the tent cities would open on the grounds of Aqueduct and Creedmoor at the end of July, Richards said.

The City first reported the locations were in play to be converted into encampments housing 1,000 migrants each.

Both sites are on state property and Gov. Kathy Hochul would have to approve the plans, officials said.

“As the mayor has said, all options are on the table as we deal with this crisis and no humanitarian relief centers are final until announced,” an Adams spokesperson said Sunday.

“With over 53,000 asylum seekers currently in the city’s care, we need additional support from state and federal partners.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwsDr_0nSIVBcu00
City Hall notified Queens Borough President Donovan Richards that officials would be touring the grounds of both sites this week.
Robert Mecea

While racing at Aqueduct has been on the decline, one of the state’s cash cows — the Genting NY-Resorts World casino — is located next to the race track and attracts gamblers who use the parking lots there.

That could potentially complicate use of the site as a migrant encampment.

Many of Queens’ hotel airports — particularly those near JFK and LaGuardia — have already been converted into migrant shelters.

Richards said his borough has been doing its part in aiding the asylum seekers, but the Adams ally also emphasized there must be better coordination and communication between City Hall and Queens elected officials.

“I understand we are in a crisis. I’m not playing the NIMBY game here,” Richards said, referring to the acronym for the phrase “not in my backyard,” used to refer to people who oppose undesirable developments in their neighborhoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEjVg_0nSIVBcu00
The tent cities would open on the grounds of Aqueduct and Creedmoor at the end of July.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9gCz_0nSIVBcu00
Both sites are on state property and Gov. Kathy Hochul would have to approve the plans.
Robert Mecea

But Richards expressed frustration that he doesn’t know how many migrants are sheltered in the borough because city officials have refused to provide the tally.

“How many migrants are in Queens? I can’t get a breakdown,” he said.

The borough president suggested the situation is unsustainable, particularly if the Biden administration won’t accelerate the time period to allow migrants to obtain employment.

“When it comes to these two proposed sites, the Mayor’s Office must establish a constant channel of communication with local leaders and neighborhood stakeholders through the creation of Community Advisory Boards for each location,” Richards said.

“The city must also leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of all involved — both the surrounding communities and those housed at the sites alike — and ensure that there is adequate local transportation for our asylum seekers who need to travel elsewhere,” he added.

“Above all else, such a proposal is yet further proof that there is no more critical work ahead of us locally than the work of rapidly and significantly expanding our affordable housing stock.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USgB9_0nSIVBcu00
The City first reported the locations such as the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center were in play to be converted into encampments housing 1,000 migrants each.
James Messerschmidt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dfn6i_0nSIVBcu00
Two new shelters opened last week to help with the flow of migrants, bringing the total to 186 emergency sites set up across the five boroughs.
Robert Mecea

Prior use of city property for migrant tent cities was met with stiff community opposition last year, particularly in Orchard Beach in The Bronx.

More than 53,000 migrants are now housed in the city, bringing the total shelter population to a record-breaking 103,400 people — larger than most American cities.

The mayor last week opened two new mega shelters just to help cope with the relentless flow of migrants, bringing the total to 186 emergency sites set up across the five boroughs.

The administration estimates will be a $4.3 billion price tag by the end of the next fiscal year. That cost also includes contracts with security firms to safeguard the sites .

The Post recently reported that team Adams is also eyeing empty school facilities that aren’t being used for the summer session as sites for the migrants.

City Hall faced a firestorm of criticism when it previously placed migrants in school gyms .

With shelter and space in the city dwindling, Adams has ordered that migrants be sent to hotels in the Hudson Valley and farther upstate while monitoring whatever private office space is available.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Migrants booted from mini-tent city under BQE are back living there again
New York City, NY1 day ago
New NYC Council bill pushed by lefties would legalize jaywalking
New York City, NY1 day ago
We must get the mentally ill off subways — for our safety and theirs
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-Gov. Paterson blasts congestion pricing as unwarranted, warns it will choke NY
Manhattan, NY7 hours ago
Ex-NYPD cop Kaz Daughtry defends ‘boots on the ground’ career, new assistant commissioner gig
New York City, NY2 hours ago
New Jersey has good reason to sue New York over congestion pricing
Manhattan, NY1 hour ago
‘Free’ NYC buses mean more MTA fare hikes (and taxes) — not ‘equity’
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Gangs of NY: NYPD Bronx unit targets killer, crime-happy crews
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Mini tent city emerges under BQE as NYC residents fear influx as migrants get booted from shelters
New York City, NY3 days ago
Rosemary’s gives ‘green’ light to Durst tower over developer’s ties to organic farm
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Rikers Island inmate found dead in his cell, marking 7th death at the troubled lockup this year
New York City, NY5 hours ago
UFT harm to city kids and more: Letters to the Editor — July 23, 2023
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Indicting a cop and paying BLM protesters $13M proves it: NYC has its priorities upside down
New York City, NY2 days ago
FBI zeroes in on cold-case murder mystery on NY Oneida reservation
Oneida, NY1 day ago
Psych patient in NYPD custody allegedly bit off NYC hospital guard’s finger
New York City, NY1 day ago
‘True American icon’: Congress to weigh creating ‘Tony Bennett Day’
Queens, NY2 hours ago
Two men beaten by group of ‘disorderly’ migrants outside NYC shelter — one victim pushed through glass door: cops
Manhattan, NY4 hours ago
Hudson Valley Democrat aims to become first openly transgender elected official in NY history
Newburgh, NY4 days ago
Smoke from Canadian wildfires returning to NYC; air quality index to worsen
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC mom knifed with box cutter by other women after kids fight, cops say
New York City, NY1 day ago
New York Faces Bank Branch Exodus: More Closures Imminent
New York City, NY1 day ago
Migrants Walk Out of Shelter After Spoiled Food Sickens Kids Again
New York City, NY4 days ago
Nuns abruptly booting over a dozen domestic violence victims from NYC shelter: suit
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC mocked after discouraging migrants to seek asylum: 'No longer a Sanctuary City'
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYC school to become apartments after $14M sale to investment firm
New York City, NY2 days ago
New Yorkers will pay double for Con Ed gas, electricity by 2025 — and will see a steep 9% increase next month
New York City, NY2 days ago
Gilgo Beach murder tipster wants to know why bust took 13 years: ‘I mean, come on! Why didn’t they use that?’
Gilgo Beach, NY3 hours ago
Sprawling West Side office building jumps on fitness craze with new Adidas-branded center
Manhattan, NY9 hours ago
Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann almost killed me during our HS play, classmate says
Massapequa, NY1 day ago
Accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann routinely burned his garbage at home, neighbor claims
Massapequa Park, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy